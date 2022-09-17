Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on November 9th

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 196.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $596,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $337,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 167.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

