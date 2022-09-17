Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,928,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,409. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at $713,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 16.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

