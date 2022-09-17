KStarCoin (KSC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.59 Million

KStarCoin (KSC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, KStarCoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One KStarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. KStarCoin has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KStarCoin Profile

KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KStarCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KStarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KStarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

