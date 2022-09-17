Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 1,758,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,364,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

About Lake Resources

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

