Lamden (TAU) Price Down 23.3% This Week

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $43,345.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.