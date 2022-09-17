LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Down 68.1% in August

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LDH Growth Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDHA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. 80,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,154. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Trading of LDH Growth Corp I

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDHA. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in LDH Growth Corp I by 3,526.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 779,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 757,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 453.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 603,484 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1,045.7% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 571,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 521,743 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 332.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 497,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the second quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDH Growth Corp I Company Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

