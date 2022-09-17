Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Update

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of LNZNF stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.23. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $86.65.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in sportswear, home textiles, and mattresses, as well as hygiene articles such as wet wipes and baby wipes; modal fibers; viscose fibers for use in clothing fabrics, wipes, tampons, and wound dressings; and filament yarns under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

