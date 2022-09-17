Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Update

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of LNZNF stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.23. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $86.65.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (LNZNF)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.