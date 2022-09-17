Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at $642,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Li Auto by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Li Auto by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 361,813 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in Li Auto by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 207,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of LI stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $41.49.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

