Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 13502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Down 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$17.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.90.

Insider Transactions at Libero Copper & Gold

In related news, Director Ian Slater acquired 100,000 shares of Libero Copper & Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$824,200. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 700,000 shares of company stock worth $211,300.

Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

