Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Global Stock Performance

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,706.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,799 shares of company stock worth $762,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,514. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.