Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,353. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.75.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.