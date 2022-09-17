Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Stock Price Up 2%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 1,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 125,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Light Stock Up 8.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.

About Light

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company generates power through hydro and wind power plants. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately eleven million customers.

