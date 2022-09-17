Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

LECO stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

