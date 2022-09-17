Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 2.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,790,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,729,000 after acquiring an additional 125,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after acquiring an additional 552,675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,278,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.09 and a 200 day moving average of $301.81. The company has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.