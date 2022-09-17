Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Lindsay Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.005.
Lindsay Australia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.
About Lindsay Australia
