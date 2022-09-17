Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is a boost from Lindsay Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.005.

Lindsay Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Lindsay Australia

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food service, fresh produce, rural, agriculture, and horticultural industries in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments.

