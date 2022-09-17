LINKA Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (LINKA)

LINKA (LINKA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $668,682.58 and approximately $1,663.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA’s launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

