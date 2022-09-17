Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Up 84.7% in August

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 593,400 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the August 15th total of 321,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Lotus Resources Price Performance

Lotus Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 494,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,458. Lotus Resources has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

About Lotus Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.