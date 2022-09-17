LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

LSB Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.70. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter worth about $127,000.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Stories

