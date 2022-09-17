Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:LFT opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.16. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFT shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Lument Finance Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

