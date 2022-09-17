MaidSafeCoin Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001386 BTC on exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $125.34 million and $24,983.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 348.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.15 or 1.01186788 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102287 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00829568 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MaidSafeCoin Profile
MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org.
