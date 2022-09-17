Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 82.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.