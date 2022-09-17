MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 235,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MNSB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.80. 8,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,332. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $176.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Further Reading

