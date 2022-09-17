Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.97

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.97 and traded as low as $6.54. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 1,001 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

