MAP Protocol Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.86 million and $343,031.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 306% against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.44 or 1.01682529 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00102381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00832433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was August 4th, 2020. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,105,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.marcopolo.link. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

