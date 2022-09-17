Maple Price Reaches $21.32 on Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Maple has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $94.20 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be bought for $21.32 or 0.00106171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,082.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065080 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00078245 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (MPL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders. MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

