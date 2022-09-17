Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.22. 25,445,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,138,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRO. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

