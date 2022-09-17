MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MarineMax Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $655.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,601 shares of company stock valued at $696,881. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 47,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

