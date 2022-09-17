Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Trimmed by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Optas LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.34. 2,265,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.76. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.