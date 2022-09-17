Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.10

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.10 and traded as high as C$10.44. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 318,336 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRE. TD Securities raised shares of Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.83.

Martinrea International Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$824.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Martinrea International Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

