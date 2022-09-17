MASQ Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $127,327.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. MASQ’s official website is masq.ai.

MASQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

