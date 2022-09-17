Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $315.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.44 and a 200-day moving average of $341.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $304.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie cut their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

