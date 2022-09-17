MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

