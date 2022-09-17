MAX Exchange Token Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.18 million and $12,549.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00269366 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00133555 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001516 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000477 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

