Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in August

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,216,400 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 1,807,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,082.0 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF remained flat at $8.32 during trading on Friday. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.