Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in August

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,216,400 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 1,807,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,082.0 days.
Mazda Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAF remained flat at $8.32 during trading on Friday. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
