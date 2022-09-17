MCIA Inc Acquires 493 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MCIA Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.9% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $9.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $425.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $457.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

