MCIA Inc Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.5% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

MA stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.13. 3,650,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,224. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $304.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

