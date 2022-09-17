MCIA Inc Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

SO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,144,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,134. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.