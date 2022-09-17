MCIA Inc Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

