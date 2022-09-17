MCIA Inc Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MCIA Inc trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 24.5% during the second quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Crown Castle by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 40,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 257,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,302,000 after buying an additional 37,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Crown Castle by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,807. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

