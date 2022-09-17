MCIA Inc Invests $18.40 Million in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MCIA Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 182,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,400,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 9.2% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MCIA Inc owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,329,000 after buying an additional 804,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 332.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 878,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,919,000 after buying an additional 675,688 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,894,000 after buying an additional 117,634 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $100.30. 954,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,842. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.22.

