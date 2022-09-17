MCIA Inc Sells 541 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MCIA Inc decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $2,601,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.73. 6,839,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,981. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

