MCIA Inc Takes Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

MCIA Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $141,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. 134,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98.

