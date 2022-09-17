MCIA Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

MCIA Inc reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,182. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $84.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.