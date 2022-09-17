McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.
Insider Activity
McKesson Stock Performance
NYSE MCK traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $346.25. 2,104,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,968. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.79. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $375.23.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.