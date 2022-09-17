McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,839 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 474.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 601,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

