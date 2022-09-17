Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 32,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 58,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDIBY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.00 ($11.22) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.80 ($12.04) to €10.80 ($11.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

