Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 218,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,402 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,640,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,124. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

