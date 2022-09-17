Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Trading Up 1%

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 2,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 195,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Mercurity Fintech Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercurity Fintech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercurity Fintech stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Mercurity Fintech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of operational software based on blockchain technologies and related services in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. It provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders, blockchain-based virtual communities, and liquidity providers.; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

Read More

