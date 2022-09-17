Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stake Lessened by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.75, a PEG ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $120,026.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,740 shares of company stock worth $896,663. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.