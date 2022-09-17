Metahero Market Cap Tops $16.31 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and $6.06 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000405 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

